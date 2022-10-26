Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop gets a massive discount

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 26, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers 512GB of storage (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer's Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop packed with great features and serves as an excellent choice in terms of storage, graphics, and processor. If you have been planning on purchasing a laptop exclusively for gaming, now is the time to make a move since Amazon is offering a huge price cut on the device. Let us check out the deals.

Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs. 88,999 for its model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Currently, on Amazon, it retails at a price of Rs. 59,990, implying a discount of nearly Rs. 29,000 (almost 33%). This is a limited-period offer. Buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 14,500 in exchange for an eligible device.

Acer Nitro 5 bears a blacked-out body, slim bezels, a large trackpad, a four-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key, and an HD webcam. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a dual-fan cooling system with quad exhausts. It also houses two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra Audio.

Acer Nitro 5 gets an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Generation 1 ports, a Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), and a USB 3.2 Generation 2 socket. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Nitro 5 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also gets 32GB of expandable memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 57.5Wh battery that can last for up to five hours per charge.