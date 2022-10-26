Technology

Prior to launch, specifications of the Vivo X90 leaked

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 26, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Vivo X90 series will debut this December. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is expected to unveil its flagship X90 series of smartphones this December. In the latest development, key details of the base X90 model have been leaked by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station. As for the highlights, the device will reportedly feature an AMOLED display, a Dimensity 9200 chipset, a Sony IMX8-series primary camera, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo X90 will debut alongside X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ as the company's flagship smartphones. Rumors are rife that this line-up will have an extremely powerful battery.

Furthermore, the X90 model is expected to be powered by MediaTek's latest processor, dubbed Dimensity 9200, which will be released in November.

Thus far, there has been no official confirmation.

Design and display The device will flaunt an AMOLED display

Much like the previous X80 series, the Vivo X90 might get a screen with a punch-hole cut-out. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to the leak, the handset will feature an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will not bear the IP68 rating but is expected to offer good resistance to dust and water.

Information It will sport a Sony IMX8-series main camera

Vivo X90 is expected to feature a Sony IMX8-series primary snapper. It will also be equipped with a front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The aperture values have not been disclosed yet.

Internals The smartphone will be fueled by a Dimensity 9200 chip

As per the leak, the Vivo X90 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Details regarding the storage options and OS are currently unavailable. Under the hood, the smartphone will house a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. The device will offer support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about its availability?

The Vivo X90 handset is expected to go official globally this December. The pricing details and color options will be revealed at the time of launch. We do not know when the device will make its way to India.