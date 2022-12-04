Technology

HapiPola launches its Floral smartwatch geared toward women: Check price

HapiPola launches its Floral smartwatch geared toward women: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

The Floral smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Chennai-based brand HapiPola has introduced its female-focused Floral smartwatch in India. The wearable is equipped with an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a range of health and fitness features for women. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999, and it can be purchased directly from the brand's official website, as well as major retail outlets in the country.

Why does this story matter?

HapiPola's Floral smartwatch is aimed at female buyers. The wearable is claimed to enhance their health and fitness.

The watch has tracking applications for physical activities and also includes features that monitor menstrual cycles and provide ovulation estimates.

The wearable goes against the offerings from established brands such as Amazfit, Garmin, Noise, and BoAt in India.

The wearable has 100+ watch faces

The Floral smartwatch bears a conventional design with a circular dial, a round watch face, a right-mounted crown, and IP68 resistance. It comes in Pastel Pink, Gray, and Black colorways. The wearable packs a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with more than 100 watch faces. The crown can be used to handle calls, control music, and set alarms. It also works as a remote camera shutter.

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling

The Floral smartwatch is equipped with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, blood pressure tracker, and sleep monitor. It offers multiple sports modes including cycling, swimming, and trekking. The watch provides women-focused features such as period, ovulation, and pregnancy tracking. Bluetooth calling, allowing users to save favorite contacts, and dialing from recent call records, are all possible from the wrist.

HapiPola Floral: Pricing and availability

HapiPola's Floral smartwatch bears a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It comes in Black, Gray, and Pastel Pink color variants. The wearable is up for grabs via the company's official website and major online retail outlets in India.