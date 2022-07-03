Technology

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch goes official in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 03, 2022

The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition comes with 3ATM water resistance (Photo credit: Fossil)

Fossil has introduced a new Gen 6 series smartwatch in India, called the Gen 6 Venture Edition. The device has a vintage analog wristwatch design, a user-friendly interface, and a wide range of smart features and health tracking abilities. The wearable is priced at Rs. 23,995. It is available in the country via the official Fossil website and the brand's retail stores.

US brand Fossil has added another smartwatch to its portfolio in India. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition comes just a few just days after the launch of the Gen 6 Hybrid.

The wearable is equipped with Wear OS and comes with pre-loaded Alexa assistance.

The brand claims the smartwatch's strap is made from recyclable materials like plastic bottles, nylon, as well as eco-leather.

Design and display The smartwatch features an AMOLED display

The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition has a classic analog wristwatch design and a large dial with new watch faces and a compass. It has a sustainability-focused strap made from recycled materials. The wearable has a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) color AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi pixel density. It has two configurable push buttons on the right side.

Internals A Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset powers the wearable

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The wearable boots Wear OS and supports Alexa assistance and health and fitness measurements, including heart rate, sleep, and SpO2. It packs a battery that lasts over 24 hours per charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and NFC SE.

In India, the Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch bears a price tag of Rs. 23,995. It is retailing in the country via the brand's official website as well as its offline stores.

