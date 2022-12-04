Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 4: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game necessitates the use of various tools. When engaging an adversary in combat, you need to have access to a range of in-game items. Hence, Free Fire MAX allows gamers to grab several exclusive bonuses using redeemable codes. The alphanumeric codes are helpful for players who are hesitant to invest money in the collectibles. Take a look at today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX to improve the battle royale gaming experience on mobile devices, and it quickly gained a sizable fanbase in India's Android community.

Due to its improved visuals and thrilling gameplay, the game has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The developers express their gratitude by distributing 12-digit codes that players can use to get in-game items for free.

Redeemable codes are exclusive to Indian servers

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must follow some ground rules. Although they can redeem multiple codes in one go, each code is redeemable only once per player. The 12-digit codes are exclusive to individuals using the Indian servers. Gamers must redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 4

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Sunday, i.e. December 4. Use them to get free supplies. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FKJH-BNJK-OPOL, FMKL-POIU-YTFD. JCDK-CNJE-5RTR, FDRD-SASE-RTYH, FU821-OUYT-RDVB, FHBV-CDFQ-WERT. FMKI-88YT-GFD8, KLLP-DJHD-DBJD, EDXX-DSZS-SDFG, HDFH-DNBH-NDJL. VFGV-JMCK-DMHN, NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK, ERTY-HJNB-VCDS, F10IU-JHGV-CDSE. F7UI-JHBG-FDFR, FXCV-BNMK-DSXC, F0KM-JNBV-CXSD.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Further, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, tap on "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a reward that you can pick from the game's mail section.