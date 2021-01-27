After several rounds of speculation and teasers, Realme has officially confirmed that the X7 series will be officially announced in India on February 4. The launch event will commence at 12:30 PM. To recall, the handsets debuted in China in September. As for the highlights, they come with a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging technology.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

So here it is! The 5G revolution is knocking at our doors.



Launching the new flagships #realmeX7 and #realmeX7Pro on 4th Feb, 12:30PM IST.#XperienceTheFuture pic.twitter.com/NfDtsGnm4m — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 27, 2021

Design and display Recalling the Realme X7 and X7 Pro

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup. The vanilla X7 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Pro model comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, they feature a single 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset while the X7 Pro draws power from a Dimensity 1000+ processor. Both the models come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W wired fast-charging technology.

