-
Confirmed: Realme X7-series to debut in India on February 4Last updated on Jan 27, 2021, 01:35 pm
-
After several rounds of speculation and teasers, Realme has officially confirmed that the X7 series will be officially announced in India on February 4. The launch event will commence at 12:30 PM. To recall, the handsets debuted in China in September.
As for the highlights, they come with a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging technology.
-
-
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official announcement
-
So here it is! The 5G revolution is knocking at our doors.— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 27, 2021
Launching the new flagships #realmeX7 and #realmeX7Pro on 4th Feb, 12:30PM IST.#XperienceTheFuture pic.twitter.com/NfDtsGnm4m
-
Design and display
Recalling the Realme X7 and X7 Pro
-
The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup.
The vanilla X7 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Pro model comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Realme X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, they feature a single 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme X7 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset while the X7 Pro draws power from a Dimensity 1000+ processor. Both the models come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W wired fast-charging technology.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The Realme X7 series will be launched in India on February 4 and is expected to go on sale soon after the announcement. As for the pocket-pinch, the range is likely to start at around Rs. 20,000.