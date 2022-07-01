Technology

Garmin launches solar-powered Forerunner 955 Solar smartwatch: Check price, specifications

Garmin's Forerunner 955 series packs 32GB of storage (Photo credit: Garmin)

Garmin has introduced the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series in India. The former line-up includes Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar models while the latter series includes Forerunner 255, Forerunner 255S and their 'Music' editions. The 955 series starts at Rs. 53,490 and the 255 range begins at Rs. 37,490. The wearables will retail via Garmin's brand store and partner channels.

Garmin has expanded its portfolio of premium wearables in India with the new Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 models.

The Forerunner 955 Solar is the world's first GPS smartwatch with solar charging support. It also gets advanced training readiness metrics. The basic version gets several new racing features and multi-band GPS.

The Forerunner 255 series is offered in two display sizes.

Product #1 Garmin Forerunner 955 series

The Forerunner 955 series includes a basic and solar-powered version, both with water and dust-resistant build and a 1.3-inch (260x260 pixels) touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatches also have 5-button controls for easy operation and provide smart notifications, music support, race metrics, and real-time stamina information. For connectivity, they support Garmin Pay, Garmin Connect, GPS, multi-frequency positioning, Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

Product #2 Garmin Forerunner 255 series

The Garmin Forerunner 255 series consists of Forerunner 255 Basic and Forerunner 255S models, and their respective 'Music' editions. The basic version has a 1.3-inch (260x260 pixels) touchscreen display, whereas the S model features a 1.1-inch touchscreen. All the models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatches come with a Race and Pace Pro widget, Live Tracking, and pack 4GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series: Pricing and availability

The Forerunner 955 Solar and its basic version bear a price tag of Rs. 63,990 and Rs. 53,490, respectively. The Forerunner 255 and 255S are priced at Rs. 37,490, whereas their 'Music' edition is offered at Rs. 42,990. The smartwatches will be retailing via Garmin's brand store, Helios watch store, Just in time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and Synergizer.