WhatsApp's iOS beta introduces 'search for messages with date' feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

WhatsApp's latest iOS update is being rolled out on the beta version of the app (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will soon allow you to search for messages using dates. This feature is being rolled out to beta users on the iOS version of the app. The latest function will allow you to look through any conversation according to specific dates. If you are a beta user and haven't been able to see the feature as yet, you might have to wait.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging platform, reportedly started working on this update two years ago and it seems to have picked up the pace at last.

The Meta-owned app is on a roll and is leaving no stone unturned in improving the user experience.

A recent update on the iOS version allowed users to add captions while forwarding documents, images, or videos.

How to search for messages by date?

Head to the search option in the chat. You will be able to see a calendar icon at the top right corner of the keyboard. Pick the desired date and tap on 'Jump to date.' Now you will easily be able to access conversations from the past and you can also go back to the start of the conversation.

When will this feature be available?

To access this feature, make sure you have installed the latest update available for WhatsApp beta from the App Store. If the feature is not available as yet, you might have to wait for a couple of days as it is being rolled out gradually.

WhatsApp recently released contact-card sharing feature for desktops

WhatsApp has been testing a new contact card-sharing feature and mute shortcut function on the beta version of desktop client. Recently, as part of its multi-device feature, the company also released 'WhatsApp for tablets' option on the Android beta version. This feature allows users to sync their existing WhatsApp account to their tablets. However, some functions are not available in the tablet app.