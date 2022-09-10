Technology

WhatsApp fixes camera shortcut bug for 'Communities' Android beta testers

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 10, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The camera shortcut is for those who can and have enabled Communities (Photo credit: WABetaInfo)

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out Communities to select Android beta users. The feature replaced the camera tab in the app. With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.4, a camera shortcut was introduced for those beta testers who enabled Communities. However, the shortcut appeared even for users with a camera tab. Now, through the beta version 2.22.20.5, WhatsApp has fixed this bug.

Context Why does this story matter?

Communities, an umbrella of groups, has been one of the most talked-about WhatsApp features recently.

As much as we envy those select few who currently have the feature, we can't deny the fact that they couldn't access camera from the main page. This would have been an inconvenience for many.

The camera shortcut will solve that issue.

Camera shortcut Camera shortcut was introduced for users with Communities tab

WhatsApp rolled out a camera shortcut to some beta testers who lost their camera tab after enabling the ability to create Communities. The shortcut is near the search button at the top-right corner of the app. It is only available for certain beta testers as of now. More Community-enabled users are expected to get it soon.

Information Camera shortcut appeared for users with camera tab too

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.4, however, had a bug. Instead of enabling the camera shortcut for just those who did not have the tab anymore, it added the shortcut for even those without the ability to create Communities.

Bug fix WhatsApp beta 2.22.20.5 fixes the bug in previous version

Today, WhatsApp rolled out Android beta 2.22.20.5 to fix the bug in the previous beta version. The bug that enabled the camera shortcut to those with a separate camera tab has been fixed. Now, only those lucky beta users who can create Communities will see the new camera shortcut. Others who see the shortcut and the tab must install the latest update.