Free Fire MAX codes for October 28: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 28, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Mobile gamers in India have shown a lot of interest in Garena's Free Fire MAX due to its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program. Within the game, players can access a variety of supplies, thanks to the timely code releases by the developers. Gamers can use the redeemable codes if they don't want to spend real money on the collectibles. Here are today's codes:

Context Why does this story matter?

A player needs to have access to a variety of tools to survive in a battle royale game.

Individuals can obtain exciting in-game items like diamonds, pets, protective armor, loot crates, costume bundles, skins, etc. by using the Free Fire MAX codes.

Gamers who have access to a large inventory can face off against opponents with assurance and climb the scoreboard rankings.

Rules Codes are exclusive to Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, only the people using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 28

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for today, i.e. October 28. Redeem them to get free in-game bonuses. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4 GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

Steps How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Now, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.