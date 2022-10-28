Technology

Apple introduces new iCloud web client with customizable interface

Apple introduces new iCloud web client with customizable interface

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 28, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

New beta iCloud web client has a customizable tile layout (Photo credit: Apple)

iCloud for web has for long been the ugly duckling in the Apple family. The company has finally decided to give the web client a much-needed makeover. The redesigned iCloud web has a more modern and customizable tile interface. The web client is in beta testing now. Anyone can test the beta version by visiting beta.icloud.com.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple hasn't paid much attention to iCloud's web client until now. The company has decided to change that, and the result is a more useful web version of iCloud.

The redesign is aimed at those whose relationship with Apple is limited to an iPhone.

It is more modern than before but will it be enough to persuade Android users? Only time will tell.

New design The web client now has a tile layout

The iCloud for web now has a revamped layout with square and rectangular tiles arranged in rows. On the main page, you'll find a profile tile with a picture, name, Apple ID, type of iCloud, and other tiles. Like your iPhone, there are separate launchers for Photos, Mail, Calendar, Notes, and more. This makes it easier to start a task or switch between apps.

Customizations You can add or remove tiles on the home page

Everything on the preview page is customizable. You can add or delete tiles. All you have to do is, tap the button on the top corner that appears as a grid of icons. Now, you can either click on the '+' button to add tiles or the '-' button to remove tiles. You can also move around tiles and increase or decrease their size.

Features Redesigned web client has a 'Data Recovery' tool

iCloud's revamped web client offers more than simple customizations. It improves features such as custom email domains and Hide My Email. There is a 'Data Recovery' tool to help you reclaim bookmarks, calendars, contacts, and drive files deleted within the last 30 days. Details about the iCloud subscription and storage can be found by clicking on the profile title.

Information New iCloud for web is still in beta testing

The new iCloud web interface is in beta testing. Apple is yet to say anything about the client's wider rollout. You can go to beta.icloud.com to check the redesigned iCloud and decide if it's for you.