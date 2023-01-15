Technology

Amazon India working on Prime Lite membership for Rs. 999

Amazon India working on Prime Lite membership for Rs. 999

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

Prime Lite subscribers will be able to access ad-supported Prime Video

Amazon is testing a new subscription-based service, called Prime Lite for its Indian user base. The membership will be available for Rs. 999 per year. It will offer users free two-day/standard delivery, prime exclusive offers/deals, and 5% cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Subscribers will also get access to ad-supported Prime Video (in SD resolution), on two devices simultaneously.

Why does this story matter?

Amazon has been increasing the pricing for its Prime membership over the years.

Back in December 2021, the e-commerce firm hiked the subscription cost from Rs. 999 to Rs. 1,499, making the yearly plan more expensive.

Now, Amazon is testing a new Rs. 999 plan, which will attract customers, seeking a more affordable yearly membership and willing to tolerate a few compromises.

Prime Lite will be Rs. 500 cheaper than regular plan

Prime Lite subscription will cost Rs. 999, which will be Rs. 500 cheaper than the regular plan (at Rs. 1,499). The subscription will allow members 5% cashback on purchases via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, unrestricted access to free standard and two-day delivery, and Prime-exclusive deals. Individuals will be offered Prime Video, with ad-supported content. Access to Live sports will also be provided.

It will miss some bells and whistles

The Prime Lite subscription will be offered with reduced benefits. Users will only be able to stream the content on Prime Video in SD resolution, with access on two devices (mobile/TV) at a time. Note that the regular plan allows up to three devices on one ID. Also, members won't get access to one-day delivery, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, free E-books, and no-cost EMI.

The cost-effective plan is undergoing beta testing

At present, the Prime Lite subscription is in the beta testing phase. However, it can be accessed by a few existing Prime members. The cost-effective plan is expected to be rolled out once Amazon is done with the testing procedure. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the complete benefits without missing a beat, you may opt for the annual plan of Rs. 1,499.

Who will benefit from Prime Lite?

The Prime Lite membership will be targeted at individuals who do not want the wide range of benefits offered by the regular Prime subscription. It will cater to the needs of customers who only want to experience Prime shopping benefits, and stream content occasionally.