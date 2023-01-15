Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 15

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Your chances of winning the game and moving up the leaderboard depend on your game-handling strategies. However, having extra supplies on hand is extremely beneficial, when engaging in combat. As a result, Free Fire MAX provides a variety of in-game items that users can unlock with real money or redeemable codes. Here's how to get these bonuses without paying a penny.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021.

Post-release, the battle royale game has been able to amass a sizable fanbase in India's Android ecosystem, due to its high-resolution graphics.

The game creators are aware that not all players are eager to shell out cash for in-game items.

Hence, they frequently give out redeemable codes that allow individuals to access various goodies.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

If you are planning to redeem Free Fire MAX codes, you must abide by a few basic rules. For instance, multiple codes can be redeemed in one go, but each can be used only once per gamer. Only players using Indian servers can access the codes. The 12-digit codes should be redeemed via the game's redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

What do the codes offer?

Players can acquire a variety of in-game items with the aid of the Free Fire MAX codes, including costume sets, skins, reward points, pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, weapons, and more. These bonuses can help players perform better, thereby boosting their scores.

Check out the codes for January 15

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. January 15. You can use them to gain free access to a variety of in-game items. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF9M-J31C-XKRG. FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, ZZAT-XB24-QES8. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

How to redeem the codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, add a redeemable code into the text field and hit "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward that can be picked from the in-game mailbox.