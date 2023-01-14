Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now available for under Rs. 23,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now available for under Rs. 23,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 14, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Flip3 measures 6.9mm in thickness (in unfolded state)

Samsung's highly popular clamshell model, Galaxy Z Flip3, is currently available for less than Rs. 23,000. The device has witnessed a huge price drop along with a massive exchange offer ahead of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. This deal is worth looking into if you've been hoping to get your hands on a Samsung foldable at a more affordable price in 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung is the undisputed leader in the foldable smartphone segment, controlling the maximum portion of the market share.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 was the world's bestselling foldable smartphone of the year 2021, because of its distinctive design and standout features.

If you want to experience a foldable smartphone, it'll be a great buy, especially with the offer we have found for you.

Here's the price breakdown for the Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 was introduced in India at Rs. 84,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. However, the device is now selling on Flipkart for Rs. 49,925, meaning a discount of Rs. 35,074. Additionally, with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 27,000, the price reduces further to just Rs. 22,925. The e-commerce retailer is also giving a surprise cashback coupon with the purchase.

Let's look at the device's specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip3 offers a clamshell form factor, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets an aluminum frame and IPX8-rated water resistance. The handset boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1200-nits peak brightness. There's a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display on the outside.

Flip3 packs 12MP dual rear cameras

On the rear, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is fitted with a dual camera setup which includes a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it offers a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

It is upgradeable to Android 13-based One UI 5

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with Android 11 (upgradeable to Android 13-based One UI 5). It draws fuel from a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired, 10W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Wireless connectivity standards include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.