#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 mini is available at just Rs. 38,000

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 25, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 12 mini comes in six colorways

The iPhone 12 mini is retailing with a massive discount. On Flipkart, it now starts at just Rs. 37,999. If you want to replace your previous iPhone, or planning to switch from Android to iOS, this powerful 'mini' model is worth checking out. It is designed for people who want a compact iPhone, easy to use with one hand but without compromising on specifications.

Everything to know about the deal

Apple's iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs. 59,900, Rs. 64,900, and Rs. 74,900 for its 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models, respectively. On Flipkart, the 64GB model is currently available for Rs. 37,999, the 128GB variant for Rs. 44,999, and the 256GB trim for Rs. 52,999. Additionally, buyers can avail attractive exchange offer, and up to Rs. 2,000 discount with leading bank cards.

The device offers 1,200-nits of peak brightness

The iPhone 12 mini has a wide notch for Face ID setup and an aluminum frame. It comes with ceramic shield protection and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset sports a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and White colorways.

The iPhone 12 mini gets 12MP dual rear cameras

On the rear, the iPhone 12 mini is equipped with dual cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The handset packs up to 256GB of internal storage

The iPhone 12 mini is powered by an A14 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with iOS 14.1 and houses a 2,227mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.