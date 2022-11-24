Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple's MacBook Air M2 available with Rs. 21,000 discount

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 24, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

MacBook Air M2 comes in four colorways (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is selling at a discounted price during Croma's Back Friday sale. The sale is already live and will go on till November 27. This is the cheapest that the MacBook has gotten since its launch this July. If you have been hesitant about spending on the M2-powered MacBook Air and were waiting for the right time, this might be it.

The MacBook Air M2 costs Rs. 1,19,900 for the 8GB/256GB variant. However, on Croma, it is selling at Rs. 1,08,590, meaning a discount of Rs. 11,310. You can get an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 on payments via an HDFC Bank credit card.

The MacBook Air M2 has an aluminum body, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner. The laptop features a 13.6-inch QHD+ (1664x2560 pixels) Liquid Retina display with 224ppi pixel density, 500-nits of peak brightness, and True Tone technology. It comes in Silver, Starlight, Midnight, and Space Gray colors.

For input and output, the M2-powered MacBook Air laptop houses two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

The MacBook Air M2 houses an Apple M2 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. It runs on macOS and under the hood, it packs a 52.6Wh battery that delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. It also offers support for 67W fast-charging. The device has four speakers and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.