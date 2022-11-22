Technology

Vu GloLED TV (43-inch) launched at Rs. 30,000: Check features

Vu GloLED TV (43-inch) launched at Rs. 30,000: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 22, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Vu GloLED will go on sale from November 27 via Flipkart (Photo credit: Vu)

Popular smart TV brand Vu has launched its GloLED (43-inch) model in India. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart from November 27. As for the key highlights, the television features a 4K LED display, a quad-core processor, and an 84W speaker setup. It also offers support for OTT streaming.

Why does this story matter?

Vu, a homegrown brand, has made another addition to its GloLED series. To recall, the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models were launched in September.

The latest TV is affordably priced and offers certain high-end features such as a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio support, and an in-built DJ class sub-woofer that does not crackle even when the volume is set to maximum.

The TV boasts a 43-inch 4K LED display

The Vu GloLED TV sports a frameless design. It flaunts a 43-inch LED display with a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 94% color gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with an ambient light sensor and offers movie and sports modes. The TV gets an 84W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports

For I/O, the Vu GloLED TV (43-inch) includes an AV port, two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi.

The device comes with 16GB of internal storage

The Vu GloLED TV (43-inch) draws power from a quad-core Vu Glo AI processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs on Google TV OS and supports OTT platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Spotify, and Disney+ Hotstar. It is bundled with an IR remote control with shortcuts for OTT platforms and other apps.

How much does it cost?

The Vu GloLED TV (43-inch) carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart from November 27. It is available in a single Midnight Black shade.