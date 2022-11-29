Technology

Best 55-inch 4K smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 29, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

The 4K smart TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

4K smart TVs have more pixels than traditional Full-HD TVs, producing sharper and more vivid picture quality. And this distinction is particularly clear on larger screens. Hence, they are the most preferred choice under sub-Rs. 40,000. Here are some of the best 4K smart TVs under Rs. 40,000 with a 55-inch screen, smart features, app support, and on-demand content streaming.

Vu (55GloLED): Available at Rs. 37,999

Vu's 55GloLED smart TV sports a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision IQ, MEMC, ALLM, and HDR10+ certification. It offers Dolby Atmos audio with a 104W audio output, produced by four speakers and a subwoofer. The device runs Google TV and comes with a built-in Chromecast, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Hisense (55A6H): Retailing at Rs. 38,990

The Hisense (55A6H) smart TV boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) 10-bit panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, and HDR10/HLG certifications. It houses dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 20W combined output. The device boots Google TV, and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It comes with hands-free voice assistance as well.

TCL (55P735): Costs Rs. 38,990

The TCL (55P735) smart TV has a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, wide color gamut, and HDR10/HLG format support. It gets a 30W dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The device runs on Google TV and comes equipped with hands-free Google and Alexa voice control. It has built-in Chromecast and on-demand content-streaming apps.

Motorola Revou 2: Available at Rs. 38,990

The Motorola Revou 2 sports a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 certification, MEMC, ALLM, and 500-nits brightness. The device packs a 24W dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a quad-core processor, with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The television boots Android 11, and comes pre-installed with multiple streaming apps.

Redmi (L55M6-RA): Priced at Rs. 39,999

The Redmi (L55M6-RA) smart TV features a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR/HDR 10+/HLG formats. The device packs two speakers with 30W combined output and Dolby Atmos. It is fueled by a quad-core A55 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The device boots ‎Android TV 10 and comes with built-in Chromecast.