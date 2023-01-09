Technology

Realme 10 launched at Rs. 14,000 in India: Check specifications

Realme 10 launched at Rs. 14,000 in India: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 09, 2023, 01:59 pm 2 min read

The Realme 10 offers 1TB of expandable storage

Following the launch of the 5G models, Realme has added yet another smartphone to its latest numbered series in India. The all-new Realme 10 is a 4G offering starting at Rs. 13,999. It will be available from January 15. Key highlights of the device include a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 50MP main rear camera, gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging.

Why does this story matter?

Realme 10 was unveiled in the international markets back in November 2022, post which it has been introduced in our country.

The phone is targeted at customers seeking an affordable offering for moderate gaming, media consumption, and other day-to-day tasks.

It joins the 10 Pro 5G series models and takes on mid-range offerings from Samsung and Redmi in its segment.

It has a 90Hz screen

The Realme 10 sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its back is made up of polycarbonate, featuring a glossy finish with dual cameras. The device boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in Clash White and Rush Black colorways.

Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Realme 10 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

When will it go on sale?

In India, the Realme 10 comes in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It'll be available starting January 15 via the brand's official e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail channels. Buyers will get Rs. 1,000 introductory discount on the device.