Realme 10 launched at Rs. 14,000 in India: Check specifications
Following the launch of the 5G models, Realme has added yet another smartphone to its latest numbered series in India. The all-new Realme 10 is a 4G offering starting at Rs. 13,999. It will be available from January 15. Key highlights of the device include a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 50MP main rear camera, gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging.
Why does this story matter?
- Realme 10 was unveiled in the international markets back in November 2022, post which it has been introduced in our country.
- The phone is targeted at customers seeking an affordable offering for moderate gaming, media consumption, and other day-to-day tasks.
- It joins the 10 Pro 5G series models and takes on mid-range offerings from Samsung and Redmi in its segment.
It has a 90Hz screen
The Realme 10 sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its back is made up of polycarbonate, featuring a glossy finish with dual cameras. The device boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in Clash White and Rush Black colorways.
Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera
On the rear, the Realme 10 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.
The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
The Realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
When will it go on sale?
In India, the Realme 10 comes in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It'll be available starting January 15 via the brand's official e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail channels. Buyers will get Rs. 1,000 introductory discount on the device.