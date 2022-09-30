Technology

Redmi Note 11R's launch date announced: Check price and features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 30, 2022, 01:07 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 11R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch of its next smartphone in the Note 11 series, dubbed Redmi Note 11R in China. The smartphone will be up for grabs in the country from September 30 in three colors. As for the highlights, the device will sport a 90Hz Full-HD+ LCD display, a Dimensity 700 chip, a 13MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 11R smartphone is the most recent addition to Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone portfolio.

However, Redmi Note 11R seems to bear several similarities to the POCO M4 5G smartphone in terms of design and specifications and it does not have any remarkable upgrades from its predecessors.

The company's ever-expanding Note 11 series of handsets continues to be an unresolved puzzle.

Design and display The device will sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

Redmi Note 11R will feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, rounded corners, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be equipped with a full-width camera unit at the rear. The rear panel will have a smooth monotone finish. The device will sport a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information The handset will sport a 50MP main camera

Redmi Note 11R will flaunt a 50MP primary snapper along with a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash. Up front, it will sport a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with either 10W or 18W charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11R: Pricing and availability

Redmi Note 11R will arrive today in Polar Blue Ocean, Mysterious Black Realm, and Ice Crystal Galaxy colors. The 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB models will retail at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 14,900), CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,200), and CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,500), respectively.