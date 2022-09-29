Technology

Moto G72 will be launched in India on October 3

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 29, 2022

Moto G72 is likely to sport a IP-52 rated design (Photo credit: Pricebaba and @OnLeaks)

Motorola is gearing up for the imminent launch of its next G-series smartphone, dubbed Moto G72. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the phone will be launched in India on October 3. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The key highlights will include a 120Hz pOLED display, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moto G72 is a recent addition to the company's mid-range line-up of smartphones.

The G-series handset is considered as the successor to the Moto G71 5G which was launched this year in January.

The device has garnered tremendous attention as the company has said that it will feature India's first-ever 10-bit 120Hz pOLED display in this particular segment.

Design and display The device will offer a 120Hz pOLED display

Moto G72 will sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will bear a rectangular camera module at the rear. The device will have a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in Polar Blue, Meteorite Gray, and Silver colors.

Information The handset will boast a 108MP main camera

Moto G72 will flaunt a 108MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There will also be a front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G72 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. According to sources, the handset may offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12. Under the hood, the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G72: Pricing and availability

According to the latest leak, Moto G72 will come in three color variants. The smartphone will be launched on October 3 via Flipkart. Pricing details will be disclosed at the time of launch.