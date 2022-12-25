Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 25?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 10:08 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with an aim to enhance the battle royale gaming experience. Since its release, the game has achieved enormous popularity among players. So far, it has been able to bag more than 100 million downloads. As a result, game developers show their appreciation by releasing redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players access to exclusive in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

The Free Fire MAX codes are quite useful for individuals unwilling to spend real money on in-game collectibles.

If you are aiming to compete in a battle royale game, you should have access to a variety of tools. Redeemable codes can help you grab in-game items for free.

Individuals who have a fully stocked inventory can boldly take on rivals and climb the leaderboard.

Codes can be accessed only via Indian servers

Gamers must adhere to some basic guidelines to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Even though they can claim multiple codes in a go, each code can be redeemed by them just once. The 12-digit codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. The players must redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 25

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can help players gather a variety of in-game resources. Check them out. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, V427-K98R-UCHZ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and press "Confirm." Now click on "Ok." Finally, you can pick up the reward from the game's mail section after the redemption is successful.