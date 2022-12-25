Technology

Boult Rover smartwatch introduced in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Boult Rover measures 11.2mm in thickness, and weighs 71g

India-based Boult has made its latest smartwatch, called the Boult Rover, available for purchase. The wearable is priced at Rs. 2,999, and comes in Classic Switch/Flip bundles with two/three straps. It offers an AMOLED screen, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is retailing via the brand's official website. However, should you buy it?

Let's look at what we get on the Boult Rover

Boult Rover bears a zinc alloy build with IP68-rated protection. It gets a circular dial with two push buttons on the right. The watch flaunts a 1.3-inch HD (360x360 pixels) AMOLED panel with 600-nits peak brightness and an Always-on feature. Its Classic Switch variant gets Brown Leather and Orange straps, whereas the Flip trim is offered with three straps including Black, Green, and Blue.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

On the connectivity end, the Boult Rover gets Bluetooth 5.2 support. It also houses an in-built speaker and microphone for calls. The watch offers smart notifications, a phone finder, music playback, and Google Assistant and Siri support via phones.

It allows up to 10 days of usage per charge

The Boult Rover offers 100+ sports modes. It comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, blood pressure monitor, female menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers sedentary and water reminders. The watch offers up to 10 days of battery life. It is equipped with support for 150+ cloud-based watch faces, along with a custom watch face option.

The watch is offered at Rs. 2,999 in India

The Boult Rover is offered in two bundles, Classic Switch and Flip, both of which are priced at Rs. 2,999. The wearable is currently available for purchase through the brand's official website. Soon, it will also be up for grabs via Flipkart.

Should you buy the Boult Rover smartwatch?

The Boult Rover seems to be a promising purchase for its price tag. It comes with a high-resolution display, water protection, a complete health monitoring setup, Bluetooth calling, and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, buyers get complimentary strap(s), which can be used on different occasions. If you are looking for a good smartwatch under Rs. 3,000, you may go for the Boult Rover.