boAt Wave Electra now on sale in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 24, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

The Wave Electra comes equipped with built-in games such as Whack-A-Mole and 2048

Homegrown wearable brand boAt has made its latest smartwatch, Wave Electra, available in India. The watch offers a 1.81-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling, seven-day battery backup, and multiple health and fitness-focused features. Priced at Rs. 1,799, it comes in four silicone strap trims, including Blue, Light Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom. It is up for grabs via the brand's official website and Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

boAt's latest smartwatch aims to attract first-time buyers looking for a wearable with a trendy design, Bluetooth calling, water resistance, a long-lasting battery, and a range of run-of-the-mill features.

The Wave Electra joins the brand's long list of watches including Wave Ultima, Wave Style, Xtend Pro, and others.

The wearable comes with several color strap variants that buyers can select according to their preferences.

Wave Electra gets 100+ downloadable watch faces

The Wave Electra bears an aluminum build, with a 2.5D curved design, a square dial, and a right-mounted crown. The smartwatch sports a 1.81-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness. It includes 20 built-in watch faces. Users can also download from more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. The wearable offers smart notifications and comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The watch offers 7 days of usage per charge

The Wave Electra comes equipped with smart sensors that are targeted at daily health and activity routines. The smartwatch allows Heart Rate, Sleep, and SpO2 monitoring. It offers more than 100 sports modes and seven days of battery backup per charge.

It packs a microphone and a speaker

The Wave Electra houses a Bluetooth chip that aims to offer seamless connectivity for pairing, significantly for voice calls. The watch offers storage space for up to 50 contacts. It is equipped with an HD microphone and speaker for instant calls via your wrist. Users can also control their phone's camera and music player, and trigger Google Assistant and Siri using the wearable.

boAt Wave Electra: Pricing and availability

The Wave Electra bears an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,799 in India. It can be purchased from boAt's official website and Amazon India. The watch is offered with four variants of silicone straps, including Blue, Light Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom.