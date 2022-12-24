Technology

Christmas-themed stickers for WhatsApp, Instagram: Here's how to get

Christmas-themed stickers have to be downloaded from app stores first

Christmas is just around the corner. While you are going to spend the holiday with close friends and family members, don't forget to send festive greetings to your contact list and brighten their day. Sharing cool Christmas-themed stickers is one of the best ways to greet your loved ones. Here's how you can send such stickers to your WhatsApp and Instagram contacts.

Sometimes words cannot describe your feelings. Fortunately, we now have more than one way to express ourselves on instant communication apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Instead of sending out age-old 'Merry Christmas' text messages, you may try sharing much livelier Christmas-themed stickers, this year.

Stickers are one of the best ways you can express your emotions, thanks to the developers who create them.

Sending Christmas stickers to WhatsApp contacts

In order to send out Christmas stickers to your WhatsApp contacts, you first need to download some sticker packs on your Android or iOS device from Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. Just type 'Christmas stickers' in the search and you will see a range of apps from different developers. Install the one with the best ratings, for a richer in-app experience.

Follow these steps post installing the apps

Once downloaded, head to the app. A list of sticker packs will appear on your screen with each pack having a '+' icon adjacent to them. Tap on this icon for your desired sticker pack to get added to WhatsApp. Once done, open WhatsApp, followed by a contact's chat window. Visit the emoji section and you'll find the Christmas stickers in the right-most corner.

How to send Christmas-themed stickers on Instagram?

Launch Instagram, and open the Direct Messages (DM) section. Head to a particular chat window where you want to send stickers. At the bottom, tap on the sticker icon adjacent to the text-typing bar. A sticker search bar will appear on your screen, where you need to type in 'Christmas.' From the variety of Christmas-themed stickers, tap on the one you wish to send.