Technology

#DealOfTheDay: HP's ProBook 440 G8 gets cheaper on Amazon

#DealOfTheDay: HP's ProBook 440 G8 gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 24, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

The HP ProBook 440 G8 houses a 720p webcam

HP's ProBook 440 G8 notebook PC is retailing with steep discounts and exchange offers in India via Amazon. The device offers a 14-inch anti-glare screen, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a bevy of ports for connectivity. If you are looking for a travel-friendly notebook for day-to-day work, check out the deals on it.

Take a look at the offers

The HP ProBook 440 G8 bears a price tag of Rs. 77,228 for its '6G9R3PA' model, which comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 and 8GB/512GB configuration. However, it is currently available at Rs. 49,990, meaning you get a discount of Rs. 27,238. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 bank discounts, and up to Rs. 12,100 off in exchange for an old device.

The device gets a 60Hz IPS LCD screen

The HP ProBook 440 G8 bears a conventional design, with noticeable bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a large trackpad, a fingerprint reader, and an HD webcam. It comes in a ‎Pike Silver aluminum shade. The notebook sports a 14.0-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) anti-glare IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with dual stereo speakers.

The notebook offers 512GB of SSD storage

The HP ProBook 440 G8 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. It also gets 8MB of L3 cache memory. The notebook runs on Windows 11 Home (SL). Under the hood, it packs a 3-cell 45Wh battery. It also includes integrated dual-array digital microphones.

It packs an HDMI 1.4b port

The HP ProBook 440 G8 houses one Type-C port, three Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b socket, an AC power port, an RJ-45 slot, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the notebook include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.