WhatsApp feature alert: Users can report status updates soon

Dec 24, 2022

WhatsApp's 'status report' feature is not accessible to the general public yet

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will help users report status updates right from their status section on Windows. In case someone violates the messaging platform's 'Terms and Service' via their status post, individuals will be allowed to report it using the 'status report' feature. The functionality is currently under development. At the moment, it can only be accessed by some beta testers.

Why does this story matter?

Misleading advertisements and the dissemination of false information can deceive readers/viewers.

Hence, with the increasing number of untrue advertisements and claims, it has become necessary for social media sites to implement regulatory measures to prevent such information from spreading.

According to WABetaInfo, it will soon be possible to report a suspicious status update right within the status section on WhatsApp.

How will the 'status report' feature work?

Using WhatsApp's 'status report' feature, users will be able to report a status update from the new menu which will be accessible under their status section. If you discover a suspicious status update violating the platform's terms of service, you will be able to report it. Once reported, it'll be forwarded to a moderation team so that they can determine if there's a violation.

A report feature already exists for contacts and messages

Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to report messages and contacts if you believe their terms of service have been violated. When you report a contact, the last five messages are sent to the moderation team. Additionally, WhatsApp also allows users to report a particular message.

'Report status' may also arrive on Android and iOS

WhatsApp recently announced the ability to view status updates within the chat list to some users using desktops. Now, the platform is working on adding the 'report status' feature for Windows, which is currently under development. The ability will be released in a future update of WhatsApp's Desktop beta. It is also expected to arrive on the beta app for Android and iOS soon.