iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max users are facing screen glitches

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 24, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

Some users have reported that the display issue is even occurring on earlier ‌iOS 16‌ iterations

A dozen of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users, on Reddit, have reported sporadic screen glitches on their devices. According to them, the issue arises without any apparent cause, and one or more green and yellow lines flash across the screen on wakeup. However, the lines fade away after a while. The users assert that the issue started after the iOS 16.2 upgrade.

Why does this story matter?

Green screens, glitches, and dead pixels have been troubling users for a long time.

Whenever a new update comes out, several individuals are noticed reporting these issues. The companies then patch the flaws with a subsequent update.

Following the release of iOS 16, many users reported display issues with their iPhone 14 Pro. With iOS 16.2, it appears to be a somewhat similar situation.

The screen glitches started after iOS 16.2 update

Several users are claiming that their iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max has been affected by display glitches, following the iOS 16.2 update. The issue has been reported on Reddit, where individuals claim that when they wake up their device, they see a horizontal line(s) flashing on the display, without any obvious reason. According to one user, the problem doesn't occur repeatedly, but rather randomly.

Apple Support has addressed the issue

After going through the Reddit thread, a user named Thandava Krishna TK, who claims to be experiencing similar issues, went on Twitter to voice his concerns. He has received a response from Apple's Support page promising assistance in resolving the display problem. Another Reddit user asserts that Apple Support informed them that it's a software bug, and the company is developing a fix.

What are the recommended actions for an affected device?

Display issues with OLED panels are not unusual. However, going by the Reddit thread, the issue has primarily affected the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, following the iOS 16.2 update. It is advisable to connect with Apple Support and get the issue resolved. If this measure doesn't help, contact the retailer and get your device replaced, till it is covered under warranty.