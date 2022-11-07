Technology

iPhone 14 Pro shipments delayed due to China's COVID-19 restrictions

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 07, 2022, 07:57 pm 2 min read

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are Apple's latest flagship smartphones (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed a delay in the shipment of its new handsets, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Their global demand has gone up steadily since their debut in September this year. The company revealed that its primary assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China is "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity" due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

The delay in the shipment of iPhones could be a bad thing for Apple since the company usually records high sales during the holiday season. It happens to be just around the corner.

When it comes to COVID-19, China has taken a hardline policy which has left industries spooked. Whether the situation will further deteriorate remains to be seen.

Implications COVID-19 restrictions can push back production rate by 30%

China's zero-COVID-19 policy has led to over 200 lockdowns across the nation. According to Reuters, the closure of the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, one of Apple's largest manufacturing facilities, could lead to a 30% decline in the production of iPhones this month. "Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," said Apple in its official statement.

Deadline The facility will be under lockdown until November 9

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, which has around 200,000 employees, would be under lockdown until November 9. The Taiwanese company said that it was working on implementing new COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety of its workers. This would include moving its workforce into individual dormitories. "We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels," the iPhone maker said.

Specifications Here's recalling the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED screen and a 3,200mAh battery. On the other hand, the 14 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 4,323mAh battery. Both handsets are equipped with a 48MP primary camera and an A16 Bionic chipset. The two devices are up for grabs in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Information What about their availability?

In India, iPhone 14 Pro range starts at Rs. 1,29,900. Only the 512GB and 1TB variants are available in select color options via Amazon and Flipkart. Apple is accepting orders via its online e-store but the shipping time is up to five weeks.