WhatsApp starts rolling out self-messaging feature: How to use it

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 28, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

The feature is available on Android and iOS devices (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Meta-owned WhatsApp has finally started rolling out a new 'Message Yourself' feature on its platform globally. This facility works like any other one-to-one conversation and permits users to send text, media, files, and other messages to themselves. To recall, the feature was undergoing testing by beta testers last month and is now available to Android and iOS users.

Why does this story matter?

Finally, the self-messaging option is here. WhatsApp claims that this feature would aid users in keeping track of their to-dos, maintaining notes and reminders, and also not forgetting shopping lists.

For those who were using conversations with friends or family as a backup to store such information, this new facility will indeed be a great help.

How to use the 'Message Yourself' feature?

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Head to Contacts and you will be able to see your name at the top of the list. Tap on your contact and a conversation window will open. The messages that you will send on your contact number will always be synced with your other linked devices. So, you can always revisit your chats from any synced device.

When can you access the feature?

WhatsApp's latest 'Message Yourself' option is now available to Android and iOS users. The Meta-owned app has begun the rollout and if you are not able to access it yet, just wait for a day or two. Make sure you're on the latest WhatsApp version.

WhatsApp is also working on other features

Recently, WhatsApp announced a contact card-sharing feature for its beta version on Windows. This feature will allow users to share contacts within the conversation from their desktops. However, this feature is currently under testing. The company has also been working on the mute shortcut for group chats in its desktop client that will allow users to quickly silence notifications of group conversations.