New redesign makes Gmail settings so much better on iOS

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 18, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Google got rid of the distinction between General and Account settings (Photo credit: Google)

Google has made Gmail simpler on iPad and iPhone. The company has redesigned the app on iOS to make it more user-friendly. The tech giant has streamlined the settings of Gmail by getting rid of the distinction between General and Account settings. Unfortunately, only iOS users have access to the feature. We don't have a timeline for its Android entry yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has done something for Apple that it should have first done for itself. Gmail's redesigned Settings on iOS makes the app several times better.

It makes the app easy to use. If only Google did this first on Android.

Maybe the company introduced this on Apple to test the waters. We hope that Google makes the same adjustment on all of its apps.

Old design There were two different sections for General and Acoount settings

In the Gmail app on iOS, opening 'Settings' at the bottom of the navigation drawer previously took you to a page that displayed General settings and all the signed-in accounts. In General settings, there were app-level settings, while every other tweaks was bundled in account settings. The latter was further divided into Account, Inbox, Notifications, General, Meet, Nudges, Inbox Tips, and Data usage.

Redesign New design is similar to that of Chrome for iOS

The redesign of Gmail on iOS gets rid of this unnecessary distinction. The new preference list is similar to the one on Chrome for iOS. The list starts with separate settings for Chat and Meet. Users have the option to disable them. It is followed by controls for 'Notifications.' The 'Inbox,' 'Compose and Reply,' and 'General' sections are straightforward and reasonable.

Information Google has introduced colorful icons for every option

The redesign does not end with streamlining Settings and merging of General and Account settings. Google has also introduced colorful icons for every option to make them stand out more.

Availability Gmail with redesigned settings menu is exclusive to iOS

The Gmail app with redesigned Settings is exclusive to iOS. But you can't blame one for hoping that the same would come to Android as well. To access the streamlined preference list, update the Gmail app to the latest version on iPhone and iPad. Version 6.0.221002 is the one you're looking for if you want to experience the new Gmail.