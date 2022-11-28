Technology

NVIDIA GeForce Now is live for some JioGamesCloud users

Reliance Jio was previously in talks with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to India

Reliance Jio has partnered with NVIDIA for its newly launched JioGamesCloud gaming service, as some users are now seeig GeForce Now option in their accounts. A Reddit user has posted an image revealing that NVIDIA's gaming service has been made available to select users via Jio set-top boxes. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio has just made its brand-new JioGamesCloud service available to users in India.

While JioGamesCloud is still in the beta phase, it appears that the company has already onboarded NVIDIA's GeForce Now, a well-known cloud gaming service that offers a good collection of games.

JioGamesCloud is currently available via an Android app, a web app for desktops, and Jio set-top box.

NVIDIA's GeForce Now will add more game titles to JioGamesCloud

Jio's cloud gaming service offers around 50 games. While the service might not have a massive selection of games in its library, GeForce Now will introduce more cloud-based titles, expanding the former's database. At present, JioGamesCloud offers games such as Saints Row 4 and Saints Row: The Third. GeForce Now boasts an extensive library of AAA as well as indie games.

How to check if you have access to GeForce Now?

JioGamesCloud can now be accessed by all Jio users, but GeForce Now is only available to selected ones. To check, sign in to your JioGamesCloud account on your smart TV. If GeForce Now is available for your account, it will appear in the menu just below "Home." Since JioGamesCloud is still in early access, players may witness some lag while playing games.

Xbox and PlayStation's cloud gaming service may also arrive soon

Reliance Jio was in talks with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to India but the deal never went through. Now that GeForce Now is making its way here, Mircosoft and Sony should soon debut their cloud gaming services as well.