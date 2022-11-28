Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro is available with Rs. 30,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 28, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in Opera Muave, Noir Black, and Couture Blue colorways (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro ranks among the best premium smartphones under the sub-Rs. 65,000 range. However, you can grab it for a very good price. The device was introduced back in April. It possesses all the characteristics of a true flagship, including a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 120W fast-charging. Have a look at the deal.

Here's the price breakdown

Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced at Rs. 62,999 and Rs. 66,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It is now available at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 58,999 for the above-mentioned models via Amazon. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,500 discount using HDFC Bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 18,300 off via exchange program. Collectively, these benefits make the device cheaper by Rs. 29,800.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Let's recall the specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel is fitted with a rectangular camera bump and sports a matte finish. The device flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,500-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 32MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a 50MP (f/1.9) main camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The handset supports 50W wireless fast-charging

The Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, and NFC.