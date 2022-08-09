Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Buy Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G at just Rs. 29,749

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G gets three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is a great offering in the mid-range segment with a high refresh rate display, good cameras, power-packed performance, and fast charging capability. The handset is currently retailing for as low as Rs. 29,749 via Amazon. If you are looking for a device with new-age features under the sub-Rs. 30,000 price point, this can be a great value-for-money deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G costs Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999), Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,999), and Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999) for its 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. Buyers can get Rs. 5,000 instant discounts on purchases via all credit and debit cards, and up to Rs. 1,250 additional discounts via SBI Credit Cards. The offers apply to all three variants.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets an IP53-rated body and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. The device packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It houses a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the device

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device now boots MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS. It draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.