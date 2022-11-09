Technology

iOS 16.2 beta update brings 5G to iPhones in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 09, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer 5G services in India as of now

Apple has rolled out iOS 16.2 software update to its beta users in India. This update enables 5G connectivity on eligible iPhones supported by either Reliance Jio or Bharti Airtel networks. The latest firmware also brings in several new features including changes to Siri voice assistant. Reportedly, it will be implemented on the stable channel within a month.

Why does this story matter?

iPhone users in India can heave a sigh of relief as the wait for 5G will soon draw to a close. The latest software update is already available to beta users and will soon be released to all users.

Earlier, Apple had confirmed to release 5G support in India by December and is on track to bring in the much-awaited feature.

Which iPhones support 5G?

The 5G-enabled Apple smartphones are iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, as well as the latest iPhone 14 series. 5G network is available in select cities through Jio and Airtel networks.

There are two 5G modes available on iPhones

5G connectivity on eligible iPhones is available in two modes: 5G on and 5G auto. The '5G auto' is a 'Smart Data' mode. It will switch to 4G connectivity when the 5G signal is sparse, thereby saving the battery. On the other hand, the '5G on' mode seeks to establish a 5G connection at all times, and might consequently lead to reduced battery life.

The iOS 16.2 beta update is packed with several features, including shortcut actions for the Lock Screen, a new sleep widget, silent responses on Siri, weather forecasts per minute, and a new Freeform productivity app. The app is a free digital whiteboard that allows you to share photos, videos, audio, documents, links, and sketches with your friends, family, or colleagues.