This VR headset can kill you if you lose game

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 09, 2022, 03:26 pm 3 min read

The headset has three explosive charges that can blow your brains (Photo credit: The blog of Palmer Luckey)

We all have come across movies where real life and a weird game collide. In said movies, the characters face the fate of their virtual avatars. This old trope has now become a reality. Palmer Luckey, the virtual reality wunderkind and co-founder of Oculus, has created a new VR headset that can kill a person if they die in the game they are playing.

Why does this story matter?

While playing a game, have you ever wished to get rid of the barrier between the game and the real world?

If you have, this killer VR headset is something you should definitely avoid. The strange piece of technology goes on showcase the ugly side of what's possible.

Thankfully, it remains a piece of art as of now.

Headset has 3 charges that can instantly destroy gamer's brain

In his blog post, Luckey describes how his headset works. It has three explosive charge modules planted above the forehead. They can "instantly destroy the brain of the user." They are connected to a narrow-band photosensor that can detect "when the screen flashes red at a specific frequency." At the sight of an appropriate game-over screen, the charges fire and kill the person.

It is inspired by NerveGear from 'Sword Art Online'

Does Luckey's headset remind you of something? Remember the mid-2000s anime web novel Sword Art Online? In the anime, characters donned a device called NerveGear that recreated reality and was capable of killing. Characters wearing the device were dropped into a death game where the outcome was tied to their own mortality. Luckey said that he was inspired by the anime.

Only serious consequences can make a game feel real: Luckey

So why did he create a death helmet? Luckey has an answer for that. According to him, great graphics may make a game look real but it is only the threat of serious consequences that will make it "feel real." Interesting idea, isn't it? Imagine playing FIFA or NBA 2K and getting a concussion. That will certainly take some explaining.

Luckey wants to add 'anti-tamper' tech to the headset

Luckey's killer VR headset looks like a modified Meta Quest Pro. He said, "at this point...(it is) just a piece of office art, a thought-provoking reminder of unexplored avenues in game design." He plans to add an "anti-tamper mechanism" to it, making it "impossible to remove or destroy the headset." Yes, you won't be able to take it off unless you win.

Has Luckey tried the killer VR headset himself?

This begs the question, has Luckey tried his headset yet? He says, "there are a huge variety of failures that could occur and kill the user at the wrong time. This is why I have not worked up the b#lls to actually use it myself." He is also of the opinion that a high-intelligent agent should determine whether to trigger the device or not.