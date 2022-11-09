Technology

Instagram revamps the web version, 'scheduled posts' feature also released

Instagram revamps the web version, 'scheduled posts' feature also released

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 09, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

The redesigned web version is faster and easier to use

Finally, Instagram has revamped the design of the web version. This upgrade takes full advantage of the space present on large-screen monitors and makes it more user-friendly. Additionally, Instagram has also introduced a 'schedule post' feature which is currently exclusive to professional accounts. It is already available to Android users and will soon be rolled out to iOS users.

Why does this story matter?

The popular messaging platform has been riding high since it clocked over two billion active users last month.

The Meta-owned company has been steadily improving its features to compete with its arch-rival TikTok.

The app recently released the 'notes' feature with a 60-character word limit, which allows users to express their thoughts. However, it received a tepid response from users.

Instagram's upgraded web version is easier to use

If you are among the users who dislike using the web version of Instagram, then you might change your preference now. The new improved design conveniently stacks icons such as home, notifications, search, and messages in a longitudinal side panel. The 'explore' tab now covers the entire screen. The alterations make the web version "cleaner, faster, and easier to use," as per the company.

How to access Instagram web?

To check out the revamped design, head to Instagram's official website from your PC and log in using your credentials. In the former design, options like Posts or Reels were located at the top of the screen. This was bothersome if you wanted to switch tabs because you would have to scroll up right to the beginning of the page. Fortunately, that has changed.

How to schedule posts on the app?

If you are a creator or run a business via Instagram, then this exclusive feature is for you. You can now schedule your posts up to 75 days in advance. Head to the 'add posts' option on the Instagram app. Select your desired photo or video and click on 'Advanced Settings' which is present at the bottom and confirm the date and time.

Here's a glimpse of the 'scheduled post' feature

Plan ahead 📅



Creators and business accounts can now schedule posts up to 75 days out.



Available on Android (iOS coming soon) 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kuSbwqCCNR — Instagram (@instagram) November 8, 2022