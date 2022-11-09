Technology

PS5 to be restocked on November 11: Where to order?

PS5 will be bundled with Horizon Forbidden West (Photo credit: Sony)

Gamers in India rejoice! Restocking of PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be done here on November 11 at 12 pm, industry analyst Rishi Alwani has revealed. The console will be bundled with the popular action role-playing game Horizon Forbidden West. Notably, the company has not disclosed how many units of the console will be available at the time of re-stocking.

Why does this story matter?

PS5 is Sony's latest gaming console and rivals Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

The device was launched in our country in February 2021 and is extremely popular with gamers. It has been restocked several times and got sold out within minutes.

Earlier this week, it received a price hike of Rs. 5,000 and we have to see whether sales will be affected.

PS5 is available in two versions

PS5 is available in standard and Digital Edition versions. The consoles have adaptive triggers and wireless controllers with DualSense. The former gets a Blu-Ray disc drive too. They are powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor along with RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 825GB of storage. They offer 8K gaming at up to 120fps and handle PS4-based games too.

What about the pricing?

Without the gaming bundle, the PS5 costs Rs. 54,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 44,990. When bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, the devices are priced at Rs. 58,990 and Rs. 48,490, respectively. The bundle is optional and customers can choose to buy only the consoles if they find the combo offer too expensive.

What about availability?

PS5 will be available for bookings via ShopAtSC, Reliance Digital, Amazon, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Croma. The console might get sold out in minutes. Hence, customers are advised to log in to these sites beforehand and save their shipping and payment details.