Free Fire MAX's codes for December 24: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 24, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released back in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX has received a lot of attention from Android mobile gamers in India. Since its launch, the game has surpassed 100 million downloads due to its reward redemption scheme, which allows players to access a range of exclusive bonuses for free on a daily basis. These codes are helpful for individuals unwilling to spend real money on in-game collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

A player needs to have access to a range of tools in order to compete in a battle royale game.

Hence, developers at Garena and 111dots Studio release redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to grab exciting in-game items for free.

Gamers with a well-equipped inventory can boldly face off against opponents and move up the leaderboard.

Codes are exclusive to Indian servers

To use the Free Fire MAX codes, players must adhere to certain rules. For instance, codes are limited to Android users on Indian servers. Despite the fact that players can claim multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be redeemed by them just once. The codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 24

Using the Free Fire MAX codes listed below, you can get in-game items such as protective armor, weapons, loot crates, costume bundles, diamonds, skins, and more. Utilize the codes to obtain free supplies now. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Put a code in the text field and select "Confirm" to use it. Further, tap on "Ok." Within 24 hours of a successful redemption, you can pick up the related reward from the in-game mail section.