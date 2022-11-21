Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 21

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2022, 10:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices at the moment (Photo credit: Garena)

In September 2021, when Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with visual improvements, the game quickly went mainstream. So, far hundreds of millions of Android users have downloaded it through the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the creators issue 12-digit redeemable codes which help players redeem in-game goodies for free. These bonuses aid players during combat on the battlefield.

Why does this story matter?

Playing a battle royale game with friends is always exciting and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program only enhances the experience. The game developers regularly publish redeemable codes that give users free access to a variety of in-game items. Those individuals who don't want to spend resources on the in-game accessories, can redeem rewards using the codes and expand the size of their inventory.

Codes can be redeemed by players only once

Gamers need to follow a few general rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. These 12-digit alphanumeric characters can only be redeemed using Indian servers. Even though players can claim multiple codes in one sitting, each code can be redeemed by them only once. The codes are time sensitive, meaning you should redeem them within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for November 21

The codes mentioned below can help gamers get access to resources like diamonds, skins, pets, royale vouchers, and more. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2 FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-WFNP-P956, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, WCME-RVCM-USZ9, MSJX-8VM2-5B95 RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by using either of your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, add a redeemable code into the text box and press "Confirm." Further, tap "Ok." For each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.