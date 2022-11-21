Technology

Oukitel WP21 rugged smartphone goes official: Should you buy it?

Oukitel WP21 rugged smartphone goes official: Should you buy it?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

The Oukitel WP21 is equipped with dual speakers (Photo credit: Oukitel)

The Oukitel WP21 has all the elements needed to be a rugged smartphone. The device promises a MIL-STD-810H certification, dual displays, a 20MP night vision camera, up to 17GB of RAM, and a 9,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The handset will go on sale starting Thursday (November 24) via AliExpress. So, should you buy it? Let us find out.

The smartphone gets IP68, IP69K ratings, and MIL-STD 810G certification

The Oukitel WP21 has a rugged design, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it flaunts triple cameras and a secondary circular screen for time, notifications, music controls, etc. The screen also doubles up as a camera viewfinder for shooting selfies via rear lenses. The WP21 gets IP68 and IP69K ratings, along with MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification.

It flaunts an LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

The Oukitel WP21 flaunts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD main screen with 396ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is also a top-centered circular screen on the device's rear panel, which promises Always-on Display functionality and comes with multiple watch faces. Dimensions-wise, it measures 14.8mm in thickness and weighs 398g. The smartphone is offered in a single colorway.

The device packs a 20MP night vision camera

The Oukitel WP21 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP (f/1.9) Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) GCO2M2 macro lens, and a 20MP Sony IMX350 Night Vision camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

The handset offers up to 17GB of RAM

The Oukitel WP21 houses a gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also gets 5GB of Virtual RAM. The phone boots Android 12 and packs a 9,800mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging and reverse charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G, dual SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Oukitel WP21: Pricing and availability

The Oukitel WP21 will be up for grabs via AliExpress from Thursday (November 24) onward. It comes in a single color variant and bears a price tag of $280 (around Rs. 22,800) for its sole 12GB/256GB configuration.

Should you buy the Oukitel WP21?

Rugged smartphones are usually aimed at people working in tough environments such as oil rigs, outdoor expeditions, and other similar fields. The Oukitel WP21 comes with dual screens, a night vision camera, expandable RAM, and a long-lasting battery with superior fast charging. If you want a durable handset with noteworthy specifications and features, the WP21 is a great option at its price point.