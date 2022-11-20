Technology

Infinix HOT 20 5G launching in India on December 1

Infinix HOT 20 5G launching in India on December 1

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 20, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Hot 20 5G supports 5W reverse wired charging

Infinix has confirmed that it will launch the HOT 20 5G in India on December 1. It is expected to start at around Rs. 10,000. Upon arrival, the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, it gets a 120Hz LCD panel, a 50MP main camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Following its launch in the European markets in October, Infinix HOT 20 5G is set to debut in India now.

The device is expected to bear an aggressive price tag so as to take on the recently launched Lava Blaze 5G.

While the brand mentions the "HOT 20 series" in the teaser video, the Play model is also expected to arrive along with it.

The handset packs a 120Hz LCD screen

The Infinix Hot 20 5G bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The device offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD panel with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 401ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.93mm in thickness and weighs 204g.

It has a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 50MP (f/1.6) main camera and an unspecified secondary lens paired with dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera with an LED flash.

The phone offers up to 1TB of expandable storage

Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It gets up to 1TB of expandable storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Infinix Hot 20 5G in India, will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 10,000 in the country.