Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale starting November 3

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 01, 2022, 07:57 pm 2 min read

The Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled in India during the India Mobile Congress 2022

Lava's latest 5G smartphone, the Lava Blaze 5G, will go on sale in India starting November 3, according to an Amazon listing. The device could be priced at around Rs. 10,000 and will come in Blue and Green colorways. Talking about the highlights, it'll sport a 90Hz LCD panel, a 50MP main camera, up to 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lava is working to increase its visibility in the low-cost smartphone market in India.

The Lava Blaze 5G will take on devices such as the Galaxy M13 5G, Infinix Note 12 5G, and others in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

If priced competitively, it can also help the brand establish its name in India's entry-level 5G market, which is largely dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The handset has a 90Hz LCD panel

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a monotone finish and a rectangular camera bump. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Blue and Green shades.

Information It gets a 50MP main camera

The triple camera arrangement on the Lava Blaze 5G offers a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and unspecified depth and macro sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device houses a 5,000mAh battery pack

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It gets 3GB of virtual RAM. The handset boots Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Lava Blaze 5G: Pricing and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G will be available for purchase in India starting November 3 via Amazon. The pricing for the device will be revealed on the same date. It is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 10,000.