OnePlus 10 Pro is now available with Rs. 5,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 20, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The OnePlus 10 Pro has received Rs. 5,000 price cut in India. The smartphone is the most advanced offering from OnePlus to date. It boasts a 120Hz LPTO 2.0 Fluid AMOLED panel, a Hasselblad-engineered camera system, a 5-Layer 3D Passive Cooling System, and 80W wired fast charging. The device's prices have been slashed following tip-offs and rumors of the brand's upcoming numbered series model.

Here are the revised prices for 10 Pro's configurations

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India back in March. It bore a price tag of Rs. 66,999 and Rs. 71,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, after a Rs. 5,000 price drop, you can avail the device's 8GB/128GB variant for Rs. 61,999, and the 12GB/256GB model for Rs. 66,999. Both trims are available through Amazon and the brand's official website.

The handset is equipped with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, thin bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a Hasselblad-branded triple camera arrangement. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 525ppi pixel density, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It features a 48MP main snapper with OIS

In the rear camera department, the 10 Pro gets a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter with a Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The device supports 50W wireless fast-charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.