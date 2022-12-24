Technology

Top 5 smartphones of 2022: Is yours on the list?

Top 5 smartphones of 2022: Is yours on the list?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 24, 2022, 03:10 am 4 min read

Best mobile phones launched in 2022

In the smartphone space, the year 2022 was all about bigger and better cameras, smoother displays, powerful chipsets, new software features, and of course, a few futuristic foldable devices. From iPhone 14 Pro's 'Dynamic Island' to Vivo X90 Pro+'s 1.0-inch main sensor to Pixel 7 Pro topping DXOMARK's camera tests, we have witnessed it all. Here we revisit the best smartphones of 2022.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole notch, IP68 water resistance, an aluminum frame, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 10-120Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device houses a Tensor G2 SoC, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging.

The handset packs a 48MP telephoto lens with OIS

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom. Up front, it gets a 10.8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. It offers a range of photography and videography features.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro sports a top-centered "Dynamic Island" and has Always-on display functionality. It flaunts a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2,000-nits peak brightness. It also offers IP68 dust and water resistance. The handset is backed by an A16 Bionic chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery.

The device gets a 48MP main shooter with OIS

The iPhone 14 Pro offers a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) selfie camera.

Vivo X90 Pro+

The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes with a top-centered punch-hole, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800-nits peak brightness. It houses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

The phone boasts a massive 1.0-inch camera sensor

The Vivo X90 Pro+ gets a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) 1.0-inch main snapper, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) telephoto, and a 64MP (f/3.5, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Up front, it provides a 32MP (f/2.5) camera.

OPPO Find N2 Flip

The Find N2 Flip sports a clamshell-like foldable design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED foldable main screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) cover display. It gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

It flaunts a 32MP front-facing camera with Auto Focus

On the outer shell, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.4, AF) camera housed in the punch-hole cut-out of the main screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 bears an inward-folding book-like design, IPX8 water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ secondary screen, both having a 120Hz refresh rate. The device packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

There's a 4MP under-display camera on the inner screen

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It sports a 10MP (f/2.2) cover selfie camera and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the inside.