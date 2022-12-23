Technology

Google's new update will make finding lost Android phones easier

Google's new update will make finding lost Android phones easier

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 23, 2022, 08:07 pm 2 min read

The latest Google Systems update brings in several new improvements and bug fixes

Google's Find My Device will soon let you locate lost or stolen Android phones, even if you are not connected to the internet. The app has a new "privacy-centric framework" that supports encrypted last-known-location reports, which will help track misplaced Android phones. Misplaced WearOS devices can also be traced. However, the tech giant is yet to release the feature.

Why does this story matter?

Google reportedly started working on the Find My Device feature in 2021 and the efforts have finally come to fruition.

Apple has a similar tracking method called Find My network with which you can track lost or misplaced iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, and AirTag trackers even when they are out of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range or if they are powered off.

The feature is mentioned in Google Play services v50.22

The Find My Device app is getting a new encrypted framework that may allow you to locate a lost or stolen Android phone even if it has no internet connection. This security improvement is a part of Google Play services v50.22. Additionally, the company has brought in several new improvements to Google Wallet and Google Play Store.

Check out the new Google Play Store updates

As part of the new updates for the Google Play store, you will now be able to view the installation progress of multiple apps and games even when you are browsing through Google Play. You can also automatically archive apps, in case you are running short of storage space, and your data will still be preserved. These updates were made available on December 5.

The update also fixes known bugs and improves accessibility

Additionally, the latest update also brings in bug fixes and several performance optimizations, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility. These optimizations allow faster and more reliable downloads and installation. This is a part of Google Play Store v33.5.