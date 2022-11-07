Technology

Some iPhone users are facing screen issues with iOS 16

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Apple)

The iOS 16 update seems to have been causing some trouble. Some users are reporting a series of bugs on their iPhones, ranging from display freeze on the iPhone 14 Pro to a green screen on the iPhone 13. Some devices have even stopped functioning, while some are facing animation glitches. Let's take a look at the issues reported by affected users.

Context Why does this story matter?

Green screen and display freeze issues on smartphones aren't new. A major OS upgrade may carry some bugs at rollout. The flaws are then fixed by OEMs with a follow-up update.

While some people have had positive experiences with the latest iOS update, others are regretting having it installed on their iPhones.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issues and deliver a fix.

Issue #1 iPhone 14 Pro's display not responding properly

One of the affected users uploaded a YouTube video showing the iPhone 14 Pro's display not responding appropriately following the latest iOS update. It remains on the Spotlight Search menu, even though the user tries to exit. The user is also unable to access the home screen. However, the app switcher is functional, along with the swipe-up and down for the Control Center notifications.

Issue #2 iPhone 13 is marred by a green screen issue

After updating to iOS 16.1, Twitter user Akshay Anu's iPhone 13 froze, showing a green screen. The user has called it a "display quality issue" but it could be because of a software bug. We are not sure if the device is under warranty but he was quoted a charge of Rs. 31,000 by the service centre for replacing the screen.

Twitter Post Have a look at the tweet

iPhone 13 Display Quality Issue.

When I tried to update to iOS 16.1 on 25th October 2022 and the screen turned completely green. Service Centre quoted 31K for replacing the display.@AppleSupport @MKBHD @geekyranjit @callmeshazzam @tim_cook @praaatiiik @ishanagarwal24 @C4ETech pic.twitter.com/mEkYPX9r5D — Akshay Anu (@AkshayAnuOnline) October 29, 2022

Scenario Several other users have reported display issues

The display freeze issue doesn't seem to be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro. It has also been experienced by some iPhone 13 and 12 Pro Max users as well. Similarly, a bunch of iPhone 13 users have reported the weird green screen issue after getting the latest iOS update. Apple is yet to comment on the issues highlighted by affected users.