Apple to skip October event, announce new products via Newsroom

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 27, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

The upcoming MacBooks will get enhanced versions of the M2 chipset. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is likely to skip its customary Mac and iPad event this October. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnam, new product announcements could be made via press releases from Apple Newsroom instead. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPads first, followed by the updated Mac models; the new gadgets might only bring minor changes. Hence, it won't be a big deal for most customers.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the latest rumors, Apple might prefer a quiet release over holding an event in October to announce new products because it doesn't have enough new launches.

That said, the only modifications to the new Macs and iPad Pros are expected to be new chipsets.

As a result, these models may only be appealing to those seeking enhanced performance and not all customers.

Tip-off New iPad Pros, Mac models are in queue for announcement

Apple will reportedly announce the upgraded iPads and updated Mac models next month. The possibilities of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as updated iPad Pro models, have been circulating in the rumor mill for a while now. We don't expect a newer version of the MacBook Air and 13-inch Pro anytime soon as they were just unveiled at WWDC 2022.

Gains Upcoming MacBooks will get powerful versions of M2 chipset

During last year's October event, Apple unveiled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, respectively. Now, these models will reportedly get more powerful versions of the M2 chip. The 14-inch MacBook Pro may house M2 Pro, whereas the 16-inch unit could feature M2 Max. The M2 chip might also find its way into the iPad Pro models.

Causes Why is Apple likely to skip the event?

Typically, the event for the announcement of upgraded iPads and Macs comes a month after the release of new iPhones. However, if the latest rumor from Gurnam proves to be true, this would be the first instance when Apple is skipping an October event. The limited number of product launches and lack of substantial upgrades to showcase might be reasons behind such a move.