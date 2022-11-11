Technology

Amazon's latest drone will deliver packages even during rain

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 11, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

MK30 will produce 25% reduced noise than current-generation drones (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon has unveiled its upcoming delivery drone called the MK30, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. The brand claims that this model will be quieter and capable of flying in light rain. It'll include new safety features, withstand temperature barriers, and cover a wider range. Notably, it'll be more compact and lighter than the MK27-2, which will be used later this year.

Why does this story matter?

Amazon is pushing efforts to expand its Prime Air delivery service, despite earlier mishaps.

Along with the concerns regarding safety and privacy, the residents living near the flight path of drones are facing too much disturbance due to noise.

To address this, Amazon says that the MK30 will get improved safety features, and house custom-designed propellers that will reduce drone noise by 25%.

The MK30 will be compact and lighter than the MK27-2

The next-generation delivery drone, MK30, will fly hundreds of feet above the ground, perform autonomous maneuvers and landing, and deliver packages weighing up to five pounds. The MK30 will be compact and lighter than the current hexagonal MK27-2 drone. According to Amazon, the drone will undergo "rigorous evaluation by national aerospace authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration to prove its safety and reliability."

What is the current status?

At present, the delivery drones under the Prime Air service travel a distance of about nine miles, flying at 400 feet, at up to 50mph, while carrying up to five pounds of packages. Amazon is aiming to improve this performance with the MK30 drone.

The next-generation delivery drone will start operating in 2024

Amazon still has a long way to go before it fully achieves the goal of offering a 30-minute delivery service via drones. Nevertheless, the brand is pushing efforts to improve its Prime Air service by developing a better drone. The MK30 is designed to be quieter, travel farther, and withstand weather conditions like light rain or high temperatures. It'll start operations in 2024.