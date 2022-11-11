Camera-maker Leica's latest smartphone puts major flagship devices to shame
German camera-maker Leica has introduced Leitz Phone 2 as its latest smartphone. It is exclusive to Japan. The device bears industry-leading features, including a 1-240Hz OLED display, a 47.2MP camera with massive 1.0-inch sensor, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. It is offered in a single 12GB/512GB configuration which will be available starting November 18 for JPY 2,25,360 (nearly Rs. 1,28,800).
Why does this story matter?
- Leica is known for its camera expertise. The brand usually collaborates with OEMs to enhance the camera experience on their flagship smartphones.
- The camera giant had entered the smartphone industry last year with its debut offering, the Leitz Phone 1.
- A year later, the company has unveiled the Leitz Phone 2, which is based on the Sharp AQUOS R7 introduced earlier this year.
The device gets a 1-240Hz variable refresh rate
The Leitz Phone 2 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, aluminum frame, and an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader. It has IP68 dust and water resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both front and back. The device sports a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ (1260x2730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with a 1-240Hz variable refresh rate, and 2,000-nits of maximum brightness.
It features a 1.0-inch main sensor
The Leitz Phone 2 gets a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 47.2MP (f/1.9) primary camera with a 1.0-inch sensor and a 1.9MP ToF sensor with Auto Focus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12.6MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The handset packs 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage
The Leitz Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which comes paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity end, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Pricing and availability
Leica says that the Leitz Phone 2 is exclusive to the Japanese market, and it will be up for grabs from November 18. The device will retail in a lone 12GB/512GB configuration which is priced at JPY 2,25,360 (nearly Rs. 1,28,800).